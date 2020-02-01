Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,752. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.90. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

