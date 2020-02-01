HSBC Cuts Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective cut by HSBC from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target (down previously from GBX 4,800 ($63.14)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,935 ($64.92) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,966 ($65.32).

IHG stock opened at GBX 4,685.50 ($61.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,044.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,022.08. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,340.50 ($57.10) and a one year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

