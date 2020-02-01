Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of ICHR traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.11 million, a P/E ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. Ichor has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

