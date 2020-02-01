Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.81.

ICLK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 179,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,605. The stock has a market cap of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.58. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

