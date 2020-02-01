IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.42-5.58 EPS.

IDXX stock traded down $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.01. The stock had a trading volume of 910,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $198.74 and a 52 week high of $294.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.14.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

