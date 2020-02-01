ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.42. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 79,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImageWare Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

