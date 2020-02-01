Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 2,267,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 617,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

