Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 199 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Albany International by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Albany International by 29.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

NYSE:AIN opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

