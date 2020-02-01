Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $113.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $118.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

