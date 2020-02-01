International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. International Paper has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

