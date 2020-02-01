International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.
Shares of International Paper stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. International Paper has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.
In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About International Paper
International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.