Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.17 Million

Analysts expect that Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) will announce $24.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrexon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the lowest is $24.04 million. Intrexon posted sales of $43.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full-year sales of $106.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $106.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $42.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrexon.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrexon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 7,155 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $41,713.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $38,087.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533 over the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intrexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XON traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.65. 744,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,582. The firm has a market cap of $756.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.26. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

