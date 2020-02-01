Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,809. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

