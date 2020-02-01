Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.16% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.
Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
