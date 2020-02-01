Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.16% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

