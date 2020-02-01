Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRET. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 29.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.