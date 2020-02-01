IoT Chain Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036646 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Bibox, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

