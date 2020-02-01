iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average is $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

