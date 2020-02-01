iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 14.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $95,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 131,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.