iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $42.11. 99,515,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,156,125. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

