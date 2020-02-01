iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down to $60.70

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.47, but opened at $60.70. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 4,622,300 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

