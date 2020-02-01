iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. 3,398,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,822. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

