iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is Mathes Company Inc.’s Largest Position

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises 4.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mathes Company Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

IGM stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.47. 30,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.65. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $260.32.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit