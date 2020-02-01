iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is Mathes Company Inc.’s Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises 4.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mathes Company Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

IGM stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.47. 30,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.65. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $260.32.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

