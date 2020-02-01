iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 222,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

