iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.37 and a 1-year high of $119.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

