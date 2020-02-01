Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 817,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,419. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itamar Medical stock. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.29% of Itamar Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.