ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

ITT stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 849,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,056. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

