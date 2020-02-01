J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 168,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,529. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J.Jill by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in J.Jill by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.