Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 6,628 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

