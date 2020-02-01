Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,491 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $4,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of PPC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

