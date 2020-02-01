Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,893 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 805,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In related news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

