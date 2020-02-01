Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. Toro’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.