Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

