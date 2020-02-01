Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post $11.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.23 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $44.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $45.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.68 million, with estimates ranging from $50.24 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the third quarter worth $116,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCAP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.99. 220,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

