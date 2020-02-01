JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Dividend History for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

