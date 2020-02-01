JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.13% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,086,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,075,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,662,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 11,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,043. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

