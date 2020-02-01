JSECOIN Price Tops $0.0002 (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One JSECOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. JSECOIN has a market cap of $89,432.00 and $22.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JSECOIN has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JSECOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com . The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog . JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin . The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JSECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JSECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.