KARMA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $94.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. KARMA has a market capitalization of $113,227.00 and $94.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

