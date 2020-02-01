Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.76. Kathmandu shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 414,070 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $855.71 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.69.

In other news, insider Xavier Simonet acquired 293,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

