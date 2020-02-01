Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,402.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,275.98.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

