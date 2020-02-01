Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €56.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

WCH opened at €65.12 ($75.72) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a one year high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

