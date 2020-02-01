KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,585 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $15,844,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $12,168,000.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

