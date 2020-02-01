Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 151.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

