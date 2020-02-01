Kin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,735.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Kin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, YoBit and CoinFalcon. Kin has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $19,735.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Fatbtc, YoBit, Stellarport, Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

