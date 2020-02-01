Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
