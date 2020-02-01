Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $84.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.