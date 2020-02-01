Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at CIBC

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.03.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.23. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.08. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$38.80 and a 12 month high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$503.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

