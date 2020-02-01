KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NYSE:T opened at $37.62 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

