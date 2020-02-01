Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $3,410,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 68,276 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.