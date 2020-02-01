Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

