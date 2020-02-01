Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of PHG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 512,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,587. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

