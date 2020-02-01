Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,418,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $115.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $97.24 and a one year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

